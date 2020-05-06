Lena Reedy Bedsaul, age 97, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on April 29, 2020 at Bel Air Health and Rehabilitation in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in South Dakota, she was the daughter of Victor and Ennis Reedy and wife of the late Lynn Herbert Bedsaul. She was a founding member of Calvary Baptist Church and was very active in the church community. She retired as a branch manager at the Bel Air branch of First National Bank, where she worked for over 25 years.
Lena is survived by her son, Ronald L. Bedsaul, Sr. and his wife, Ruth; grandchildren, Ronald Bedsaul, Jr., Matthew G. Bedsaul, Jennifer Stuart and Emily Bedsaul; and 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael B. Bedsaul, granddaughter, Michele A. Bedsaul, brothers, Ford & Jack Reedy, sisters, Reva Mahanes and Alta Leonard and 2 great grandchildren.
Services were private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 206 East Courtland Place, Bel Air, MD, 21014.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.