Lenora Marmaras
1934 - 2020
On November 14, 2020, Lenora Marmaras (nee Caross), age 86, Born May 27, 1934, Married on New Years Eve, December 31, 1955 to the late Anthony Marmaras for almost 52 years, he died November 2007, devoted mother of Tina Broyles and her husband Perry and Diana McGhin and her husband Jim, loving grandmother of Tony and Michael Broyles and Nick, Marisa, and Alex McGhin.

Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Marmaras' memory to: The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston Street, Baltimore, MD. 21201 or St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 Cub Hill Road, Baltimore, MD. 21234.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
