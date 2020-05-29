It is with great sadness that the family of Leo Earl Brennan (Flea), 72, of Havre de Grace announces his passing after a long term illness, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Leo will be lovingly remembered by his son, Brian Leo Brennan, daughter in law, Becca Brennan of Alexandria, Virgina and was looking forward to the arrival of their new baby. Leo will be forever remembered by daughter, Lea Ann Jones, her husband, Joseph Jones of Churchville, Maryland, their 4 children, Jacob Conner Brennan, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Jones, Natalie Quinn Jones and Mitchell Cole Jones. Leo will also be fondly remembered by his sister Brenda Brennan-Baker, her husband Joseph Baker and sister Kim Glackin as well as many nieces and nephews. Leo is survived by former wives, Marlise Mason of Arnold, Maryland and Cheryl Cregar of Havre de Grace. Leo leaves behind his mother Florence (Sis) Brennan of Havre de Grace who he absolutely adored.







Leo, a 1965 graduate of Havre de Grace High School, retired cabinet maker, smooth dancer with a joking personality loved to play tricks and keep those close to him laughing. If you knew Leo, you weren't just a friend, you were family. Leo loved spending time with his friends who he cherished to heart. Leo was a generous soul who gave his last of everything to someone who needed it and loved the holidays when family would gather around. He couldn't wait for weekends to spend the night with his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, listening to music, watching classic movies, shopping on Amazon, watching football and the news, betting on the horses, and boating.







A memorial honoring and celebrating Leo's life will be held at a later date. As always, "don't let your meat loaf".



Contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Hose Company, PO Box 58, Havre de Grace, Maryland 21078.



