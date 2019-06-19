Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville
8800 Harford Rd.
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville
8800 Harford Rd.
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville
8800 Harford Rd.
French , Leo Edward

On June 17, 2019; Leo E. French "Lee"; 77 of Baltimore, Maryland; beloved husband of Rosalie A. French "Rose"; devoted father of Renee Walters and her husband Geoff and Linda French; loving grandfather of Valerie & Jessica Walters; dear brother of Laura Jean Meyer, Adeline Ford and predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Lee's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Rd. on Thursday from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm where a prayer service will be celebrated on Friday at 12:00 pm. Interment; Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019
