French , Leo Edward
On June 17, 2019; Leo E. French "Lee"; 77 of Baltimore, Maryland; beloved husband of Rosalie A. French "Rose"; devoted father of Renee Walters and her husband Geoff and Linda French; loving grandfather of Valerie & Jessica Walters; dear brother of Laura Jean Meyer, Adeline Ford and predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Lee's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Rd. on Thursday from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm where a prayer service will be celebrated on Friday at 12:00 pm. Interment; Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019