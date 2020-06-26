Leo (Lee\Itch) Paige Cox, 80 of Joppa, Maryland formally of Armstead Gardens passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on June 24th, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Leo was born on January 12th, 1940 to Alonzo and Virgie Cox in Peak Creek, North Carolina. After graduation, Leo began his career in Lithography which he stayed in until his retirement in 2005.
Leo met the love of his life Sandy in 1956 while living in Armstead Gardens, they married in 1961 and had two wonderful children together. Leo worked hard to provide a great life for his best friend Sandy, along with his son Dale and daughter Colleen.
Leo loved sports of all types, coaching kid's baseball, playing horse shoes, shooting pool, playing golf, no one was better than Lee at any of them. He loved watching the Colts, Ravens, Orioles, Maryland Basketball and any golf tournament. His house was always open to the pets in the family as they were important to him as well.
To know Leo (Lee, Itch, daddy, pop pop, Uncle Lee, uncle Itch) was to love him and enjoy his sense of humor. If you ever spent a day at the Cox household with Lee, you laughed from arrival until the time you would leave.
Leo was predeceased by his mother, father, 1 sister, 2 brothers and his best dog friend (Dakota). He is survived by his wife (Sandy), son (Dale), daughter (Colleen and her husband, Howard), granddaughter (Melanie), grandson (Dylan), and great granddaughter (Arya).
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4-8 pm. A private service will be held for family and invited guests. Interment will take place in Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
The family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia research.
To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.