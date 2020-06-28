Leo P. Cox, age 80, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on June 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Alonzo and Virgie (Bare) Cox. Leo was the loving spouse of Saundra Silbaugh-Cox; father of Dale Alan Cox and Colleen Renee Cox-Hebb and her husband, Howard; loved grandfather of two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4-8 pm. A private service will be held for family and invited guests. Interment will take place in Gardens of Faith Cemetery. To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.