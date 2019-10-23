|
|
On October 21, 2019 Leo V. Heaney passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Rosalie Heaney; devoted father of Michele Lawrence and her late husband Dan, Michael Heaney and his wife Cindy, and Patricia Watters and her husband Dave; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; dear brother of James Heaney and Dorothy Makar.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church (Bradshaw). Interment will follow at Moreland Memorial Park. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to , 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019