Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Bradshaw, MD
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
Moreland Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Heaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo V. Heaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo V. Heaney Notice
On October 21, 2019 Leo V. Heaney passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Rosalie Heaney; devoted father of Michele Lawrence and her late husband Dan, Michael Heaney and his wife Cindy, and Patricia Watters and her husband Dave; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; dear brother of James Heaney and Dorothy Makar.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church (Bradshaw). Interment will follow at Moreland Memorial Park. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to , 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now