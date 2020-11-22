1/1
Leon Andrzejewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Andrzejewski, 82, of Baltimore, MD, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2020 at home where he lived with his daughter, Leona.

Leon was born in Baltimore, MD in 1938, where he lived most of his life. He spent some time serving his country in the Air Force where he met his wife of 61 years Beverly Gordon

Andrzejewski.

Leon enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed taking long walks, spending time at the library, buying lottery tickets and watching his favorite teams, the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 of his daughters; Christine Bartlett, Mary Margrogan and Leona Parker, his brothers; Conrad and Phillip Andrzejewski, sisters; Eileen Moore and Marie Pugh, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, a great great grandson, nieces, nephews and a very loving extended family. He was preceded in passing by his daughter, Barbara Andrzejewski.

A memorial celebration will be held in the spring for family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved