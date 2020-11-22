Leon Andrzejewski, 82, of Baltimore, MD, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2020 at home where he lived with his daughter, Leona.



Leon was born in Baltimore, MD in 1938, where he lived most of his life. He spent some time serving his country in the Air Force where he met his wife of 61 years Beverly Gordon



Andrzejewski.



Leon enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed taking long walks, spending time at the library, buying lottery tickets and watching his favorite teams, the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 of his daughters; Christine Bartlett, Mary Margrogan and Leona Parker, his brothers; Conrad and Phillip Andrzejewski, sisters; Eileen Moore and Marie Pugh, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, a great great grandson, nieces, nephews and a very loving extended family. He was preceded in passing by his daughter, Barbara Andrzejewski.



A memorial celebration will be held in the spring for family and friends.



