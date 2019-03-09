Home

On March 7, 2019, Leon Cole; cherished husband of the late Beatrice Cole (nee King); devoted father of Philip Cole, Ronald (Patricia) Cole, and Reba Cole; beloved brother of the late Doris Lipnick and Hannah Sharrow; adored grandfather of Philip Scott Cole, Beth (David) Enderlein, and the late Angela Welch; cherished great-grandfather of Maya, Alexander, and Reece Enderlein, and Ellijah Welch. Also survived by his beloved dog, T-Rex, and his cat, Cooper.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 11, at 10 am. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
