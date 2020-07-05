On June, 30, 2020, Leon (Lee) John Ziemski, Jr., 73, loving husband of Debora (Higgs) Ziemski; father of Lisa Kunert, Lee and Donna Ziemski, and Kristi Ziemski; stepfather of Matt McCahan; brother of Leona and the late James Beaudet, Regina and Gerald Krysiak, Valerian and Diane Ziemski, and Josephine and Bert Thorne; grandfather of Olivia, Elisabeth, Ava, Emily, Jake, and Brandon. He was predeceased by his first wife Doris Ziemski and stepdaughter Jamie McCahan.
The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11am. Interment will follow at Deer Park Cemetery. Join by Zoom from a PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869
. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home.
To view his full obituary or to offer online condolences to the family, please see www.prittsfuneralhome.com
