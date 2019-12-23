Home

Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Leon Saffron

Leon Saffron Notice
Leon Saffron, of Baltimore MD, passed away on December 22, 2019, at the age of 96. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Nathan and Rebecca Saffron, siblings, Anna Levin, Irene Bernstein, and Joseph Saffron. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Jay (Dina) Bernstein, Sue (Mark) Biller, Rona (Gerard) Cross, and Nancy (Moshe) Shualy, many great nieces and nephews, caregiver, Tena Nielson, as well as the loving staff at Levindale.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, December 23, at 12 pm. Interment Ohel Yakov (Beth Israel) Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Meals On Wheels of Central Maryland, 515 South Haven St, Baltimore, MD 21224.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 23, 2019
