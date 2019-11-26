Home

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation
Leon Isaac Snyder, of Baltimore MD, passed away on November 25, 2019, at the age of 95. He was predeceased by his loving wife Beatrice Snyder (nee Levin) and daughter, Elaine Abendroth. He is survived by his son Dr. Richard (Lynn) Snyder, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Railroad Museum at 901 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD, 21223.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 26, 2019
