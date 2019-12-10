|
On December 7, 2019 Leona B. Shipley (nee Dudzinski-Weiman); beloved wife of the late John S. Shipley, Jr.; loving mother of Marlene Burton and Alan Shipley; cherished grand mother of 3 grandchildren,3 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 11:15 AM. Friends may visit on Wednesday 4-7 PM. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gilchrist www.gilchristcares.org or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 10, 2019