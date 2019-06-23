|
On June 3, 2019, Leona Williams Carpenter, beloved wife of the late Harry A. Carpenter, Jr, devoted mother of Lynn Carpenter Coleman and husband Carlton Maurice Coleman and the late Harry A. Carpenter III passed; she is also survived by her niece and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Union Baptist Church. Visitation begins at 10am, the AKA Ivy Beyond the Wall Service will begin at 10:30am. The service begins at eleven am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church, 1219 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 23 to June 27, 2019