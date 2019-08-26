|
On August 23, 2019 Leona Anna Maddock (nee Reichert), loving wife of the late James Maddock, Sr., devoted mother of James Maddock, Jr. (Susan) and Daniel Maddock (Jan); dear sister of Daniel Reichert, Elizabeth Cinquegrani, Ruth Foxwell (Jim) and the late Doris Mitchell, and the late William and Bernard Reichert; loving grandmother of Douglas Maddock, Selina Wren, Courtney Johnson and Alex Maddock. She is also survived by six loving great-grandchildren, relatives and dear friends.
Visitation will be held at the locally owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc., 3620 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD (21229) on Tuesday from 6 PM until 8 PM and on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM, funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA (17331) www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com
