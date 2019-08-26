Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Maddock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Maddock


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Maddock Notice
On August 23, 2019 Leona Anna Maddock (nee Reichert), loving wife of the late James Maddock, Sr., devoted mother of James Maddock, Jr. (Susan) and Daniel Maddock (Jan); dear sister of Daniel Reichert, Elizabeth Cinquegrani, Ruth Foxwell (Jim) and the late Doris Mitchell, and the late William and Bernard Reichert; loving grandmother of Douglas Maddock, Selina Wren, Courtney Johnson and Alex Maddock. She is also survived by six loving great-grandchildren, relatives and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at the locally owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc., 3620 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD (21229) on Tuesday from 6 PM until 8 PM and on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM, funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA (17331) www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now