Leona Schissler
Leona Theresa (Long) Schissler, age 93, of Westminster, MD, passed to her eternal reward on October 10, 2020 at her home comforted with prayer and surrounded by her loving family. Born February 4, 1927 in Summerhill, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Clara (Weinzierl) Long.

Preceded in death by her husband, John J. Schissler, Jr. who died October 25, 1999; son, Joseph A. Schissler who died November 28, 2017; and brothers, Kenneth, Clair, Raymond and Harold and sister, Grace.

Survived by 6 sons: John J. Schissler, III and wife Joan, Havre de Grace, MD, Paul Schissler and wife Sue Willis, Bellingham, WA, James Schissler, Austin, TX, Mark Schissler and wife Debbie, Jerome, MI, Francis Schissler, Martinsville, NJ, and Raymond Schissler and wife Kathi, Baltimore, MD and 5 daughters: Anne Marie Parish, Westminster, MD, Elizabeth Belk and husband Eric, Marlborough, CT, Mary Richards and husband Ty, Westminster, MD, Clara Moore and husband Terry, Lancaster, PA, Rosalie Seeley and husband Demian, Sykesville, MD, 42 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition she is survived by 7 of her 12 brothers and sisters; Rosemary, wife of Alfred Gill, Hagerstown, MD; Camillus, married to Betty (Demko), South Fork, PA; Lois, wife of Robert Whiteford, Portage, PA; Richard, married to Mary (Brawley), New Germany, PA; Barbara, wife of Patrick Dumm, New Germany, PA; Vera Noll, Phoenixville, PA, ; and Joyce, wife of Thomas Gregorich, Mineral Point, PA; sister-in-law, Diana (Davis) Long, Lima, OH; sister-in-law Ruth Anderson wife of Dave Anderson, Danville, VT; and a large extended family.

Leona was a graduate of South Fork High School. She was a fervent Catholic and had great devotion for the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Leona loved being outdoors and marveled at God's creations all her life. She propagated plants and enjoyed gardening. She delighted in a good jog, as well as a fast dance. Leona had an exceptional memory; her vivid recall of the past was remarkable. She enjoyed crocheting intricate ornaments which her children and grandchildren received every Christmas. Her heart was happiest when she was in prayer or when she was holding a newborn baby. Leona was active with pro-life efforts and strived to educate others about the preciousness of all life.

Friends will be received from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October, 14, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster, where the Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be prayed at 3 p.m. and the Ladies Sodality will lead the Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD. Interment at Baker Cemetery, Aberdeen, MD.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donation to the Pregnancy Support Center of Carroll County @ Go.CarrollPregnancy.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
14
Prayer Service
03:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
14
Rosary
07:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
October 12, 2020
Frank

Sorry to hear of the loss of your mother .
Harley Juth
Friend
October 12, 2020
