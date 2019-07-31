Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Leonard A. "Len" Becker

Leonard A. "Len" Becker Notice
Leonard "Len" A. Becker, age 80, of Bel Air, MD passed away on July 26, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Clifford and Helen (Albrecht) Becker. A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, he worked as a Transportation Manager for Esskay. After leaving Esskay Len started his own company, Becker Transport, Inc. until his retirement.

Mr. Becker is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Becker; sons, Jeff Becker (Tina) and D. Scott Becker; grandchildren, Brittany Becker and Adam Becker; grandson in law, Jeffrey Calafiore; brother, John Becker (Darlene); and cousins, Evelyn Marks and Bob Becker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Jason Becker.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4-7 pm with a service following at 7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019
