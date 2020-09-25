Leonard Chapel

Leonard (Len) Garvie Chapel, a Harford County native, passed away peacefully at his home in Lake Placid, FL, on September 9, just four days short of his 74th birthday. He had suffered with several medical conditions over the years. He was the son of Ray John Chapel, Sr., and Eulalie Killon Chapel. He is survived by his wife Diana Waddell Chapel, his mother, Eulalie Delp, his brother, John Chapel, his sister, Sylvia Oliver, a daughter, Sheila Britton, and a granddaughter, Jessica Britton.



After graduating from Bel Air High School in 1964, he attended Harford Junior College and earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration. He then went to Towson University and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Later, while working, he attended night school and earned a Master of Administrative Science from the Johns Hopkins University.



Len worked at the US Postal Service in Bel Air while earning his BS degree. He then worked as an accountant for Jarrettsville Furniture and Baltimore Luggage Company. Later he was employed by Chicago Metallic Corp. as its Facility Controller. It was from here that he retired for medical reasons.



While living in Harford County he was statistician for, and helped coach, the Harford County Women's fast pitch softball team for many years. After moving to NC, he coached the women's softball team at Wilkes Community College in North Wilkesboro, NC. Coaching was something he really enjoyed. He was very active in his involvement with the Jaycees (Junior Chamber International). During his years with them he was key in the management of his local chapter and was able to help in the establishment of a couple of new chapters in Maryland. As a result of all his work with the Jaycees, on May 2014, Len was honored by the Maryland State JCI organization by being presented with the JCI Senatorship award, recognizing his contributions, and making him a lifetime member of the organization.



During the time when he was retired, he loved attending Blue Grass concerts and traveling around the US. He, along with his brother and other relatives, spent years working on a family genealogy. They were able to amass about 60,000 names in the family tree. He was renown for his near photographic memory.



After retiring to Florida, in keeping with his desire to stay active, one of his favorite activities was working at the local Elks Lodge (BPOE). He was active with them for 17 years and held the position of Esquire within the lodge.



Those who desire may send memorial contributions to The Salvation Army or Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661, P.O.Box 1085, Lake Placid, FL 33853.



It is planned that a celebration in his honor will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store