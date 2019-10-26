|
Leonard Estis of Baltimore, MD, a prominent jewelry engraver, passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 89. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Harriet Estis (nee Baker) of nearly 62 years, and his parents, Reuben and Anna Estis. Leonard was survived by his children, Kevin Estis, Deva "Linda" Estis, and Ava Baker (Ira B.) Liss.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Monday, October 28, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to JCC Of Greater Baltimore, 3506 Gwynnbrook Avenue, Owings Mills, MD 21117 (please note on the memo line Park Heights Avenue JCC). In mourning at 5700 Park Heights Avenue (JCC of Greater Baltimore), Baltimore, MD 21215, immediately following the interment through 8 pm with a service at 7 pm. Please bring a photo ID to the JCC for entry.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 26, 2019