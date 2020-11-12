Leonard Guberman of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Guberman (nee MacIntire), sons, Michael Robert and David Alan Guberman, and nephew, John Wood. He was predeceased by his parents, Max and Mary Guberman. Lenny was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He loved books, learning new things, and travelling. Lenny had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.



Funeral services will be private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Towson University, 8000 York Road, Towson, MD 21252.



