A Memorial Service for Leonard Howard Wilmore was held March 14, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May in West Cape May, New Jersey. Leonard H. Wilmore -77, known to friends and family as Lenny, passed away in the early morning hours of January 28, 2020 in Cape May.
Lenny was the first of two sons born to Leonard and Ruth Wilmore on August 6, 1942. He graduated from Edmonson High School in 1960, won many awards for stellar performances as a member of Edmonson's track team, attended the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War, returned home and completed his education with a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Baltimore.
Upon graduation, Lenny worked briefly for IBM, and Legg Mason. He then began a thirty-plus year career with the United States Postal Service where he worked in the Baltimore area for a few years before transferring to the Postal Service Administration headquarters in Philadelphia, until his retirement.
After retirement, he relocated to the family home in West Cape May where he continued to be a productive member of the community. He served faithfully as a member of the First Presbyterian Church; was elected to the West Cape May School Board; joined the local Kiwanis Club, later elected President, 2015/16; and served as a member of the local VFW post 386.
Lenny is survived by his brother, Russell A. Wilmore and many cousins. The family offers its sincere appreciation and blessings to his many friends in Cape May, Baltimore, and Philadelphia for their kind words and remembrances, both spoken and written. God bless you.
A Memorial Service scheduled in Baltimore has been cancelled due to the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic. It may be rescheduled for a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2020