Leonard Hugh Lee Phelps
1920 - 2020
Leonard Hugh Lee Phelps, 99, of Freeland passed away Wednesday May 20 at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Edna May (Hicken) Phelps.

Mr. Phelps was born in 1920 to Leonard Phelps and Stella Beatty (Jones) in Bluefield, West Virginia. Leonard proudly served his country in the United State Navy as a Crewman Diesel Mechanic on the Angler Submarine during its seventh War Patrol in the Pacific. He was a member of the USS Angler SS240 WW2 Submarine Alumni. Upon returning from the war, Mr. Phelps achieved his certification as a Journeyman Machinist. He was the Superintendent of Production Engineering with Koppers Company in Baltimore. After retirement from Kopper's company, he served as Consultant and Chief Engineer for Controls Inc. Leonard enjoyed wood working, sailing, fishing, and classical music. He also played piano and loved to spent time with his family.

Leonard is survived by a daughter Robin Davis, and her husband Emmett "Tom" Davis; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; a sister Effie Sesco and her husband C.L., and daughters-in-law Glenda Phelps and Doris Phelps. Leonard is preceded in death by his brothers Richard and Jackie Phelps, his sons Robert and Richard Phelps, and a sister-in-law Reba Phelps.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, MD. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom, PA is assisting the family with their wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution for Leonard may be sent to Tunnel to Towers at https://tunnel2towers.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
