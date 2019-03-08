Home

Leonard Kohlenstein Notice
On March 7, 2019, Leonard Kohlenstein, cherished husband of Helen Kohlenstein (nee Spivak). Beloved father of Edward & Pamela Kohlenstein and Sharon & Harvey Grutman. Devoted brother of Shirley Shapiro, Marsha & Ellis Caplan, Anita & Sam Rozenel and the late Natalie & David Goldman and the late Howard Shapiro. Adored grandfather of Emily Kohlenstein and Steven & Hailey Grutman. Beloved son of the late Simon & Amelia Kohlenstein. Also survived by several generations of loving nieces, nephews & cousins.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 8, at 12 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at the home of Sharon & Harvey Grutman.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2019
