Leonard Leibowitz, of Pikesville, MD and Palm Beach, FL, passed away on March 8, 2020 at the age of 88. Leonard was born in New York to the late Sadie and Samuel Leibowitz. He grew up in the Bronx, attended DeWitt Clinton High School, then attended New York University. Leonard worked as a salesman of ladies' house dresses where he met Sandra Towsner, an assistant buyer, and the two wed in 1963.
In 1970 he opened a retail bridal business in Baltimore and in 1985 developed Discount Bridal Service, with dealers throughout the United States. He also opened an office in Tokyo, Japan, where he represented American bridal manufacturers and sold to Japanese bridal stores.
Through his connection in the bridal industry, Leonard became a travel agent. He and his wife traveled extensively, and visited all seven continents. If asked, he would tell you his favorites places to visit were Israel, Japan, and Africa.
When Leonard wasn't travelling the world, he loved to spend time boating or reading books and watching movies about World War II. He was a great fan of Winston Churchill, believing he was the right man, in the right place, at the right time in history.
However the most important thing in his life was his family. Along with his wife and children, Gary and Deb, he lovingly cared for an aunt who raised him after the deaths of his parents. He also hosted a number of foreign exchange students, who he considered "family" as well. He always told people to "smell the roses" every day, and never took for granted all the amazing things he had the opportunity to do in life.
Leonard was a kind and gentle man who will be missed greatly by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra Leibowitz (nee Towsner); daughter, Deb Gordon (Joel Simon); and grandchildren, Ellie Gordon Simon and Danny Gordon Simon. He was predeceased by his son, Gary Leibowitz; and his parents, Sadie and Samuel Leibowitz.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, March 12, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Ct, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 8516 Bridalwreath Way, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020