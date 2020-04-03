|
Leonard Monroe Kirk, age 100, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on March 27, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Crary, North Dakota, he was the son of Monroe Joseph and Edna (Baird) Kirk and husband of the late Betty Louvic (Sandberg) Kirk. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served in WWII and Korea. He retired as a Lt. Colonel. Leonard was a member of SALT (Seniors in law enforcement), Christ our King Church in Bel Air and part of the Military Officers Program.
Leonard is survived by his nephews, Mark Armstrong, Donald Kirk, and Doug Kirk; nieces, Barbara Hart, Virginia Genuardi, Diana Kiester, and Debbie Askine.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by daughter, Nancy Kirk; son, Victor Kirk; and siblings, Joyce Armstrong and Donald Kirk.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Christ Our King Church in Bel air. Leonard will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.
Those who desire may send contributions to: , MD Chapter 8501, LaSalle Road Suite 106, Towson, MD 21286.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2020