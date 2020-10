Or Copy this URL to Share

On 10-7-2020 Leonard P. Burlingham age 89 passed away at his home in Parkville. He was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War from 1951-1953. Leonard is survived by his 3 loving children John H., Judith A.,



And Valerie A. Burlingham. No funeral services will be held. Leonard graciously donated his body for Medical Education and Research.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store