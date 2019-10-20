|
|
Leonard (Lenny) Smith, of Pikesville, MD, passed away at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Smith (nee Moscoe), his children Sharon (Stephen) Freiman, Harris (Jill) Smith and Alan (Amie) Smith, his step-children Jason (Debbie) Glasser and Michael (Jeanie) Glasser, his grandchildren Rachel (Steven) Fox, David (Anna) Freiman, Stephanie Smith, Jordan (Heather) Smith, Kara (Danny) Boyd, Jennifer (Tim) Hilton, Michelle Smith, PJ Glasser, Nathan Glasser, Bret Glasser and Blake Glasser, his great-grandchildren Brenna, Alyssa, and Adina. Mr. Smith was predeceased by his first wife Ilene Smith (nee Cohen), his siblings Elliott Smith, Bette Lackritz, and Naomi Boltansky, and his parents Anna and Harry Smith.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, October 20, at 12 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Ct, Baltimore, MD 21208. The family will be receiving at 3316 Old Post Drive, Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday following interment and on Monday and Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019