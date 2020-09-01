Leonard Trout

Leonard "Sonny" E. Trout, Jr, age 90, passed away on September 18th in Winter Haven, Florida. He was born in Baltimore and spent his early years in Baltimore and Havre de Grace. He graduated from City College, where he was an accomplished wrestler. He received his law degree from the University of Baltimore. He then joined the Marine Corps and served two years during the Korean War. He later worked for Social Security in Woodlawn, as a Disability Claims Examiner. He was proud of being a union steward, where he represented employees in their time of need. He was a lifelong sports fan and had season tickets for the Baltimore Colts, Navy and University of Maryland football teams. He also loved the Orioles, Ravens, Hopkins lacrosse, NCAA wrestling championships and the Olympics. He enjoyed music, especially 40's big band music, jazz like "The Harley Show" on Baltimore radio, and The Lawrence Welk TV show. He remained in Baltimore until 1999, when he and his wife Mary Emily, who worked for Baltimore Life, moved to Winter Haven. He enjoyed volunteering there for the Marine Corps League and the American Legion. He was also a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Leonard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Emily Shirer Trout, his two children, Dr. Leonard E. Trout III, a retired Air Force physician, and Lynn Shirer Trout Prescop, a Johns Hopkins nurse. He is also survived by his brother, Bernhardt Levy Trout, his grandchildren Caroline, Christopher, Melissa, Gregory and Laura, his daughter-in-law Kelly, his son-in-law Mark, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, on September 18th at 2 pm. Due to Covid-19, the gathering will be very brief, with military honors. Cemetery rules only permit one flower arrangement, so please omit flowers. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.