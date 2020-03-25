Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
Union Chapel United Methodist Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Magness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Warren Magness


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Warren Magness Notice
Leonard Warren Magness, age 91, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on March 19, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Harford County, Maryland, he was the son of the late James and Christinia (Unkart) Magness.

Leonard worked as a supervisor at Edgewood Arsenal for 20 years. He lived in Harford County his whole life. He was a witty man, making those close to him smile and laugh. He was farmer in his younger years and a resourceful carpenter and handyman. Leonard enjoyed hobbies such as fishing, horse racing, fixing cars and gambling. He will be missed dearly by his loving neighbors at the Village of Lakeview. The family appreciates the extraordinary compassion the staff of Upper Chesapeake Medical Center showed for their father.

Leonard is survived by his daughters, Nancy Martin and Robin Epstein; sons, Leonard Michael Magness and Jeff Magness; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Magness and Augustus Magness and sisters, Edith Hartley, Minnie Burfeild, Ann Matthews and Alice Kropff.

A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Union Chapel United Methodist Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 1012 Old Joppa Road, Joppa, MD, 21085.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -