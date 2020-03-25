|
Leonard Warren Magness, age 91, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on March 19, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Harford County, Maryland, he was the son of the late James and Christinia (Unkart) Magness.
Leonard worked as a supervisor at Edgewood Arsenal for 20 years. He lived in Harford County his whole life. He was a witty man, making those close to him smile and laugh. He was farmer in his younger years and a resourceful carpenter and handyman. Leonard enjoyed hobbies such as fishing, horse racing, fixing cars and gambling. He will be missed dearly by his loving neighbors at the Village of Lakeview. The family appreciates the extraordinary compassion the staff of Upper Chesapeake Medical Center showed for their father.
Leonard is survived by his daughters, Nancy Martin and Robin Epstein; sons, Leonard Michael Magness and Jeff Magness; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Magness and Augustus Magness and sisters, Edith Hartley, Minnie Burfeild, Ann Matthews and Alice Kropff.
A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Union Chapel United Methodist Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 1012 Old Joppa Road, Joppa, MD, 21085.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020