On December 2, 2020, Leonisa Alvarina Raynor, beloved wife of the late Henry Raynor; devoted mother of Michael Raynor and his wife Dotty, Cristina Jahn and her husband Michael, and Carmen Raynor; loving grandmother of Vince Raynor and his wife Paula, Valerie Raynor, Eden Jahn, and Philip Jahn; loving great grandmother of Autumn and Alyssa Raynor.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, December 8 from 6 to 8 pm. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi, 3615 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21218, on Wednesday, December 9, at 10 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www2.jdrf.org/