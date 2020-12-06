1/1
Leonisa Raynor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On December 2, 2020, Leonisa Alvarina Raynor, beloved wife of the late Henry Raynor; devoted mother of Michael Raynor and his wife Dotty, Cristina Jahn and her husband Michael, and Carmen Raynor; loving grandmother of Vince Raynor and his wife Paula, Valerie Raynor, Eden Jahn, and Philip Jahn; loving great grandmother of Autumn and Alyssa Raynor.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, December 8 from 6 to 8 pm. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi, 3615 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21218, on Wednesday, December 9, at 10 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www2.jdrf.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved