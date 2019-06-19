Leonora E.



Rose



Leonora E. Rose, 94, of White Hall, passed away peacefully on Friday June 14. She was the loving wife of the late Talmadge C. Rose, Sr.



Leonora was born in Dallastown, PA to Preston and Elizabeth Davis. She spent many years as a guidance secretary at North Harford Jr./Sr. High School, retiring in 1987. Leonora was an adventurous soul who enjoyed climbing, exploring, and travel. She especially loved being around her large family and sharing many wonderful experiences together with them.



Leonora is survived by her children David Rose and his wife Nancy S., William Rose and his wife Catherine, and a daughter-in-law Nancy P. Rose; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. In addition to her late husband, Leonora is preceded in death by her parents and a son Talmadge C. Rose, Jr.



There will be a viewing from 2PM - 4PM and another from 7PM - 9PM on Monday June 17, 2019 at Bethel Presbyterian Church 4135 Norrisville Rd., White Hall, MD 21161. A funeral service will start at 12PM Tuesday June 18 at the church, with interment following in the adjoining church cemetery. Rev. Melissa A. McDade and Pastor Todd Smith will be co-officiating services.



In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to send memorial contributions to the Bethel Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund at the above listed address.



Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019