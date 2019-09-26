|
|
Leopoldo Butalid Muneses, 71, of Baltimore, MD, succumbed to pulmonary complications in the comfort of Genesis Healthcare on September 6th. Poldo, as he was known, is survived by his son, Giovanni Muneses, his daughters, Jennifer Smith and Stephanie Muneses, and his grandson Maverick Smith. He is also survived by his brother Epifanio Muneses, his sister, Cresenciana Galarrita, and by numerous nieces and nephews who knew him as the Uncle with a contagious smile and a hilarious knack for comedic story-telling. A celebration of life service will be held on Sat. September 28th at 10 am at The Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Ave., Towson, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 26, 2019