Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Baer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Baer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Baer Notice
On November 14, 2019, Leroy Edward Baer, of Bel Air, passed away peacefully at home, beloved husband of Leilonie Theresa Baer, devoted father of Paul Michael Baer & his wife Karen, Ann Baer Cogan & her husband Brad and Thomas Edward Baer & his wife Brenda; dear brother of Charles Albert (John) Baer & his wife Karen; cherished grandfather of Joshua Cogan, Noah Cogan, Nina Cogan, Alysia Miller, Erika Sena & Molly Baer; great grandfather of Karson Miller, Rowan Miller and Mayaan Perez-Cogan.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate Leroy's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a Receiving of Friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2:30 – 4:00 P.M. and a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 P.M. If desired, contributions may be made to the Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd., Baltimore, MD 21227. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at ww.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -