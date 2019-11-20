|
|
On November 14, 2019, Leroy Edward Baer, of Bel Air, passed away peacefully at home, beloved husband of Leilonie Theresa Baer, devoted father of Paul Michael Baer & his wife Karen, Ann Baer Cogan & her husband Brad and Thomas Edward Baer & his wife Brenda; dear brother of Charles Albert (John) Baer & his wife Karen; cherished grandfather of Joshua Cogan, Noah Cogan, Nina Cogan, Alysia Miller, Erika Sena & Molly Baer; great grandfather of Karson Miller, Rowan Miller and Mayaan Perez-Cogan.
Family & friends will honor and celebrate Leroy's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a Receiving of Friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2:30 – 4:00 P.M. and a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 P.M. If desired, contributions may be made to the Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd., Baltimore, MD 21227. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at ww.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019