|
|
Leroy "Lee" C. Superczynski, a Marine Veteran and sheet metal foreman, passed peacefully on October 20th, 2019. The Ellicott City resident and lifetime Knights of Columbus member was 84. He loved to work around the house and to garden - he was especially proud of the year he cultivated 50 tomato plants.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jeannette (Rabbitt) Superczynski; two grandchildren, Lindsay Superczynski-Matthies and her husband Jeffrey Matthies, and Elizabeth Superczynski; a sister, Thelma Kalb; and a daughter-in-law, Sandra Superczynski.
He is also the proud father of the late Jonathon Superczynski and the late Jacqueline (Superczynski) McGrail.
Visitations will be held at Candle Light Funeral Home Wednesday, October 23rd from 3pm-5pm & 7pm-9pm. A mass of christian burial will take place Thursday, October 24th at 10am at St. Mark's Catholic Church in the chapel. Interment is to follow mass at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
The family wishes that any charitable contributions be made to Mount Saint Joseph High School and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
For more information please visit, www.candlelightfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019