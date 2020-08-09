1/
Leroy Edward Witts Sr.
Leroy Edward Witts, Sr., age 93, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on August 6, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of George and May (Hubbard) Witts and husband to his first wife, the late Norma Witts. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served our country in the Korean War. He retired in 1992 from the Local IBEW #24 after 38 years of service as an electrician. He was a former member of Montebello Presbyterian Church, Hiss United Methodist Church Parkville and Cokesbury United Methodist. He was a current member of Trinity Lutheran Church. After retirement, Leroy enjoyed traveling, attending church affairs and visiting shut ins. He was a "family kind of guy", very attentive to his wives and traveled extensively throughout the US and abroad since his retirement.

Leroy is survived by his current wife of 22 years, Judith Witts; sons, Ken (Donna) Witts of Parkville, Leroy (Carol) Witts, Jr. of Lewes, DE and Kevin Witts of Glendale, AZ; daughter, Lynn (Steve) Mullahey of Rehoboth, DE; step-daughters, Janet M. Eckhart of Timonium and Michele E. Hojnacki of Abingdon; grandchildren, Garrett Witts and Kalyn Smith; step-grandchildren, Ryan, Jonathan & Michael Stevens; 3 great-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren; and brother, George Witts.

In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by 7 siblings.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 10-11 am with a Memorial Service to be held at 11 am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Salvation Army P.O. Box 309, Havre de Grace, MD, 21078.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
