Leroy H. Keller Sr.
On September 3, 2020 Leroy H. Keller, Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of JoAnn Keller (nee Roth); devoted father of Leroy Keller, Jr. and his partner Monica Mitchell, Kurt Keller and his wife Cheryl, and Erik Keller and his wife Kristen; cherished grandfather of Brett Keller, Lauren Whitman (nee Keller), Megan Keller, Brandon Keller, Dylan Keller, and Riley Keller.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 2-5 PM, where a Prayer Service will be held on Sunday at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Leroy's name to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave. Annapolis, MD 21403.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
