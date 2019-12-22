Home

E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
Leroy Habersack

Leroy Habersack Notice
Habersack : On December 20, 2019, Leroy C., beloved husband of the late Phyllis, (nee Roudabush); devoted father of Brian Habersack and wife Victoria and Michael Habersack and wife Elizabeth; dear brother of Phyllis Habersack; also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and special friend Anna Mae Heusler.

Funeral services will be held at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Monday 10:00 AM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visiting Sunday 3-5 & 7-9 PM. If desired, contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelical Assn.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
