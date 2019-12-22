|
|
Habersack : On December 20, 2019, Leroy C., beloved husband of the late Phyllis, (nee Roudabush); devoted father of Brian Habersack and wife Victoria and Michael Habersack and wife Elizabeth; dear brother of Phyllis Habersack; also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and special friend Anna Mae Heusler.
Funeral services will be held at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Monday 10:00 AM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visiting Sunday 3-5 & 7-9 PM. If desired, contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelical Assn.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019