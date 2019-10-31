|
Leroy "Lee" H. Hewitt, Sr., age 77, of Cooksville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, after a long battle with dementia.
Born March 30, 1942, in Baltimore, MD during a record setting snowstorm, he was the son of the late Hartzell and Mary Hewitt. He was the husband of Patsy K. Hewitt, his wife of 55 years.
Lee spent most of his youth growing up in Rosedale, MD during the exciting times of the 1950's and graduating from Kenwood High School in 1960. He started his career in the automotive industry and progressed onto other endeavors as his life progressed. His hobbies stemmed from his youth and its era, involving fast, nostalgic cars, cruising and attending events with the family. He was always willing to step forward and help those in need.
Surviving in addition to his wife are son and daughter-in-law Leroy H., Jr. and Michelle Hewitt of Cooksville; daughter and son-in-law Kelly Hewitt-Angleberger and Taylor Angleberger of Smithsburg and grandchildren: Victoria and Brandon.
He was predeceased by his brother Dennis Hewitt.
A special thanks to Foxmoor Assisted Living for their loving, gracious care and to the Glenwood Fire Department personnel for their continuous, around the clock, outstanding support. Lee will be missed by many.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville.
