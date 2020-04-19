|
Retired Steelworker, native of Kenly, N.C., died peacefully in his sleep at home with family from complications due to metastatic lung cancer April 10, 2020. He was born February 8, 1943 to the late Fannie Mae (Speight) Howell and John Henry Howell. In his early teens, his family migrated to Maryland and settled in Baltimore City. At 19, he met the love of his life, Serena Stanton. They later married and shared 57 years together, separated only by his death. He worked for Bethlehem Steel at the Sparrows Point Shipyard from 1968 to 1988 when he retired. He was known for his easygoing personality and quiet demeanor. He was a generous man always willing to help others.
Leroy is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Andrew Howell; and two children, David and Jackie. He is survived by his loving wife Serena; children, Sherrie Howell, Keith Howell, Marian Howell, Melinda (Mindy) Howell-Grandy, Donta H. Howell and Robert H. Howell; siblings, Janice Nelson, Shirley Bull, Brenda Binns, Francina Walker, Deborah Williams, Sandra Pierce, Phyllis Hawkins, John H. Howell, Jr., James Howell, Ricky Howell and Demetrius Howell; 19 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, who all mourn his loss along with friends and neighbors.
Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, the family will not be hosting a public visitation or memorial service at this time. Condolences may be expressed online at [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020