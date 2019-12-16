|
On December 12th, 2019, LeRoy "Jimmy" Ogle; Beloved husband of Carol Leona Ogle (Nee Green); Loving brother of the late John G. Ogle Jr., Thomas P. Ogle and Anita Ogle; Dear brother in law of Dorothy Ogle, Kathleen Ogle, Ron and Jackie Green, Russ and Shirley Green and Murray Green. Also survived by god child Cheryl Miller and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) Tuesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral services on Wednesday at 11 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in LeRoy's name to either: Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church 1901 Middleborough Rd. 21221 or Essex 51 Volunteer Fire Company 1449 Sussex Rd. 21221.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 16, 2019