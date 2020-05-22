Lesley Blevins Mills
1979 - 2020
Lesley Blevins Mills passed away suddenly in Glen Burnie on 5/18/2020. Lesley was born 9/30/79 in Baltimore & graduated in 1997 from Old Mill High School. She is survived by her son Kanyon Mills, parents Roger & Sharon Blevins, sister Shannon Boykin & her children Evin, Mia & Noah, & Lesley's loving partner Jason Burton. Lesley loved spending time with Kanyon & was a source of encouragement & inspiration to those struggling with mental illness & addiction. Lesley's final compassionate act was to donate her organs. A celebration of life will take place in a few months.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Karen
Friend
