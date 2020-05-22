Lesley Blevins Mills passed away suddenly in Glen Burnie on 5/18/2020. Lesley was born 9/30/79 in Baltimore & graduated in 1997 from Old Mill High School. She is survived by her son Kanyon Mills, parents Roger & Sharon Blevins, sister Shannon Boykin & her children Evin, Mia & Noah, & Lesley's loving partner Jason Burton. Lesley loved spending time with Kanyon & was a source of encouragement & inspiration to those struggling with mental illness & addiction. Lesley's final compassionate act was to donate her organs. A celebration of life will take place in a few months.



