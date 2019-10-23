|
|
Lesley Angela Long (Cookie) was born on August 18, 1961 to Marty Garrett and Joyce Long in West Chester, PA. She departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home in Havre de Grace. She was 58.
Lesley retired as a contractor on Aberdeen Proving Ground. She loved cooking, listening to music, writing poems and she also published three books " BO", "Mr. Right for the Moment" and "Unwanted in Life and Embraced in Death". She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Lesley is survived by her sister Marlene J. Johnson of Middle River; aunt, Danita C. Long of Havre de Grace; uncle, Bruce L. Long and his companion Marie Greene of Havre de Grace, Andre' Hague (Joe) of Havre de Grace, Tarren Hague (Boots) of Aberdeen, Marquise (Big D) and Marquel (Doodle) Johnson of Aberdeen, God-son, Rafeal Taylor of Aberdeen, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lesley was preceded in death by her father, Marty Garrett, her mother, Joyce L. Long, her grandfather, Leslie F. Long, and grandmother, Jean E. Long.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019