On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Leslie C. Weston passed away peacefully supported by her family. Born and raised in Severna Park, attending Severna Park Elementary School and graduating from Martin Spalding High School in Severn in 1976. Her interests included reading and trivia. Leslie was the daughter of Carroll and Margaretta Weston of Severna Park and sister of Laura Boulay of Queenstown. She is survived by her one daughter, Margaretta Trinder of Massachusetts and 3 grandchildren: John, Leslie and Liberty. Arrangements are private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019