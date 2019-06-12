Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Weston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie C. Weston

Notice Condolences Flowers

Leslie C. Weston Notice
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Leslie C. Weston passed away peacefully supported by her family. Born and raised in Severna Park, attending Severna Park Elementary School and graduating from Martin Spalding High School in Severn in 1976. Her interests included reading and trivia. Leslie was the daughter of Carroll and Margaretta Weston of Severna Park and sister of Laura Boulay of Queenstown. She is survived by her one daughter, Margaretta Trinder of Massachusetts and 3 grandchildren: John, Leslie and Liberty. Arrangements are private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.