On November 19, 2020 Leslie Earl Perrica, longtime resident of Pasadena passed away at the age of 81. Mr. Perrica was a loving husband of 65 years to the late Louise Margaret Perrica. He was also the dear brother of Carol Noga and the late Lee Perrica, and is survived by his beloved nephew Joseph Hinkle and other family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Jane Frances Church on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:30 am, followed by interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visit goncefuneralservice.com