1/
Leslie Earl Perrica
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 19, 2020 Leslie Earl Perrica, longtime resident of Pasadena passed away at the age of 81. Mr. Perrica was a loving husband of 65 years to the late Louise Margaret Perrica. He was also the dear brother of Carol Noga and the late Lee Perrica, and is survived by his beloved nephew Joseph Hinkle and other family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Jane Frances Church on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:30 am, followed by interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visit goncefuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved