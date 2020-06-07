Leslie Meredith Fiester (74) departed this life on Wed. May 3, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV. He is survived by his loving wife Marie Price Fiester; predeceased by his parents Forrester Franklin Fiester and Ethel Louise Jernigan Fiester. Born and raised in Newport News, VA.



Leslie was a former member of St Peter's Episcopal Church in New Kent, VA, St Thomas's Episcopal Church in Owings Mills, MD, and All Saints Episcopal Church in Las Vegas NV.



He was a Vietnam Veteran, VFW Life Member, Past Commander VFW Post 467 Westminster MD, Former member VFW Post Mechanicsville, VA, former member and Honor Guard Post521 Owings Mills, MD, former member Post 100047 Las Vegas, NV, and member Post 12119 Las Vegas, NV, former All-American District 6 commander, Member Military order of the Cootie, DAV, Elks N. Las Vegas, NV, VA volunteer at Northwest Clinic.



A celebration of Life will be conducted in accordance with VFW ritual at a time and place to be announced at a later date.



Request expressions of sympathy by donations to the ASPCA, 4800 Dewey Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89118



