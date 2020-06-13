Leslie Plajzer (nee wolf), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 10, 2020, at the age of 64. She is survived by her loving children Sarah (Ryan) Cary, and Justin Plajzer (Trish Nasco), her brothers Robbie Wolf and David Wolf, and her grandson Cameron Plajzer. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Florian "Floodsy" Plajzer.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.