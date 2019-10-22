Home

Baltimore Hebrew Congregation
7401 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21208
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Baltimore Hebrew Congregation
Leslie Jan Scherr (nee Miller) of Pikesville, MD, passed away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 68. The daughter of the late Harold and Florence Miller. She is survived by her loving son Justin Scherr, stepson Joshua Scherr and the family dog Lewey. Also survived by her sister Bonnye Kurland (Ronald) and her children, her two best friends, cousin Gail Fribush and Marcia Denmark. As well as her ex husband Barry Scherr. Also predeceased by her stepson Zackary Scherr.

A memorial service will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation on Wednesday, October 23rd at 3pm. Following the memorial service, her family will receive at BHC until 7pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Research. www.pancan.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
