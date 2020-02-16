|
Leslie Giles Wollett (60) passed at 3:15pm on February 10 in York Hospital. She had been admitted with bacterial meningitis several days earlier. She leaves behind an amazing legacy. Her husband Steve. Two children (April and Nowa) and Six grandchildren. Leslie was well known as a master herbalist. She has been a healer for all of her life, was the President of The Health Concern Herb and Food Shop in Nottingham, Maryland for 25 years and worked there since 1971. Her body was cremated and her ashes shall be spread amongst the flowers and herbs that made up her life. A party to celebrate Leslie and her life is planned on March 1 from 1pm-4pm at the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Hall. 11210 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Mar. 1, 2020