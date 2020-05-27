Lessie "Virginia" Long of Darlington died Wednesday, May 20 at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center in Rising Sun, MD. She was 93.



Born in Independence, VA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur C. & Missouri Ward) Holdaway and wife of the late Emory W. Long.



A homemaker, Mrs. Long was a member of Stepney-Faith Center.



She is survived by her children, Rebecca "Becky" Jourdan and husband Earl of Darlington, Evelyn Parks and husband JR of Rising Sun, Betty Hasson and husband Tommy of Darlington, Kathy Venker and husband Dean of Abingdon, Lucy Collins of Street and Bob Long and wife Sylvia of Jarrettsville. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren 16 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her siblings, Ruth Knopp, Drucie Osborne, Art Holdaway and Grayson Holdaway.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28 from 6pm-8pm, followed by a service Friday, May 29 at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. Due to Corona pandemic a private service will take place. Interment will be at Baker's Cemetery.



