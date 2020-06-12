Lester A. Foster Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 7, 2020; Lester Anderson Foster, Jr.; beloved husband of Patricia W. Foster (nee White); devoted father of Leslie A. Foster, Caroline S. Owens, Lester A. Foster, III and his wife Kelly and S. Timothy Foster and his wife Danna; dear grandfather of John and Joseph Owens, L. Anderson IV, Madeline, J. West, Susan and Samantha Foster, Joshua , Alyssa and Shannon Foster; brother of John T. Foster and Betty Ann Burgess.

Service and Interment by invitation only.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to be sent to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7801 North Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21219. Or, donations can be sent to his daughter Leslie's ministry with Wycliff Bible Translators Inc. Please make checks payable to Wycliffe Bible Translators and include a separate note, "Preference for the Wycliffe ministry of Leslie Foster." Mail to: Wycliffe Bible Translators, P. O. 628200, Orlando, FL 32862-8200 USA. The online option is at https://www.wycliffe.org/partner/1B6DA9.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved