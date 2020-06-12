On June 7, 2020; Lester Anderson Foster, Jr.; beloved husband of Patricia W. Foster (nee White); devoted father of Leslie A. Foster, Caroline S. Owens, Lester A. Foster, III and his wife Kelly and S. Timothy Foster and his wife Danna; dear grandfather of John and Joseph Owens, L. Anderson IV, Madeline, J. West, Susan and Samantha Foster, Joshua , Alyssa and Shannon Foster; brother of John T. Foster and Betty Ann Burgess.
Service and Interment by invitation only.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to be sent to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7801 North Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21219. Or, donations can be sent to his daughter Leslie's ministry with Wycliff Bible Translators Inc. Please make checks payable to Wycliffe Bible Translators and include a separate note, "Preference for the Wycliffe ministry of Leslie Foster." Mail to: Wycliffe Bible Translators, P. O. 628200, Orlando, FL 32862-8200 USA. The online option is at https://www.wycliffe.org/partner/1B6DA9.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.